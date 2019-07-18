Baramulla shuts on second consecutive day over militant killing

July 18, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

Complete shutdown is being observed on second consecutive day in north Kashmir’s Baramulla town on Thursday against the killing of a local militant.



Police said that Lashkar-e-Taiba militant Adnan Ahmad Channa, a resident of Arampora Baramulla, was killed in a gunfight with government forces in Gund Brath area of Sopore on Wednesday.



Eyewitnesses said that all shops and other business establishments are closed in the town and its adjacent areas while public transport is off the roads.



The classwork in educational institutions in Baramulla township has been suspended by authorities as a precautionary measure while as internet services were early Thursday morning.



Additional troops have been deployed in the town and adjacent areas to thwart any protests.





