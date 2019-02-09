Baramulla shuts on 6th hanging anniversary of Afzal Guru

Get - On the Play Store.
Rescue teams retrieved the body of Parvaiz Ahmad, a native of Ganderbal, taking the toll of JT avalanche to eight. Parvaiz was reported missing after seven dead bodies were pulled out of the snow at avalanche site while three persons were rescued yesterday during day-long re...More
A shutdown is being observed in north, central and south Kashmir's districts on the sixth hanging anniversary of Afzal Guru. Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) had called for complete shutdown on Februray 9 and 11 to mark the hanging anniversaries of Afzal Guru and Maqbool Bu...More
After the resumption of air traffic on Saturday, heavy traffic was witnessed on 3 Kilometer Hyderpora-Humhama airport raod stretch causing severe jam in the area. Witnesses told Rising Kashmir that long ques of vehicles were seen stranded from past few hours on the road. S...More
A complete shutdown is being observed in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on the sixth hanging anniversary of Afzal Guru on Saturday. Witness said that all the shops, coaching institutions and other business establishments are closed in parts of the district e...More
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was shown black flags in at least two places here on Saturday for the second consecutive day over the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. Modi, who was on his way to the airport from the Raj Bhawan here, was shown black flags by protesters ...More
Train services remained suspended for the third day on Saturday in Kashmir in view of strike call by Joint Resistance Leadership on the 6th death anniversary of Afzal Guru. Guru was secretly hanged in Delhi’s Tihar jail on 9 February in 2013. The train service remain...More
A 7-year old boy was killed after a snow slide fell off a roop top of a house which hit him in Chahar village of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday late evening. Reports said that the boy Irfan Ahmed Khan son of Ghulam Hassan Khan of Chehar Kalhool...More
An intense cold wave gripped Kashmir Valley on Saturday as the minimum temperatures dropped across the state due to clear night sky. According to Meteorological department the weather is expected to remain cold and dry during the next three days, but maximum temperatures wi...More
The United States is seeking a peace agreement and not an agreement to withdraw its troops from war-ravaged Afghanistan, the Trump Administration has said. Weeks after initiating direct talks with the Taliban, wherein the two agreed on a framework of peace agreement, Trump ...More
The Jammu-Srinagar highway remained closed on Saturday for fourth consecutive day due to snow accumulation and landslide debris on the road. An official said that snow clearance operation is going on in Bannihal sector, while landslide debris are being cleared at Digdol, Pa...More
