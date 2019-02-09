About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Baramulla shuts on 6th hanging anniversary of Afzal Guru

Published at February 09, 2019 11:34 AM 0Comment(s)765views


Noor ul Haq

A complete shutdown is being observed in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on the sixth hanging anniversary of Afzal Guru on Saturday. 
 
Witness said that all the shops, coaching institutions and other business establishments are closed in parts of the district especially Baramulla and Sopore while as public transport is off the roads.
 
Despite restrictions, people from all walks of the life including some Hurriyat leaders  were seen marching towards  the residence of Afzal Guru in Jageer village of Sopore to offer condolences and demand his mortal remains. A member of Guru family said that army had put barricades since Friday evening to stop people from visiting the family. 
 
Special prayers are being held at Jageer the native village of Afzal Guru since Saturday morning. 
 
Meanwhile additional teams of forces were deployed at various sensitive places in Sopore town and its outskirts to thwart any protests.
 
 
 
 
 
