Baramulla shuts against mysterious killing of minor girl

Noor ul HaqBaramulla Sep 03:
A complete shutdown was observed in Boniyar area of Baramulla district against the mysterious killing of a minor girl, Muskan Jan whose decomposed body was spotted in Trikanjan Uri today.
Reports said that the protesters blocked Srinagar-Muzaffarabad road for hours. They were demanding speedy justice for the victim and harsh punishment for the culprits behind the heinous crime.
Earlier police said that Muskan Jan, a 9 year old girl of Larri Trikanjan area of Boniyar went missing on August 23 and her decomposed body was spotted after ten days in the forest area barely a kilometre away from her residence.
Mushtaq Ahmad, a family member appealed the police and district administration to help the family in tracing the culprits involved in heinous crime.
“We received a skeleton. It looks like some sort of acid was used to burn the body. There was no flesh on the body. We appeal the administration to hasten the process and book the culprits under law,” he said.
The gruesome incident has left the entire area in a state of shock. Locals said that after the incident they fear to send their wards to even school.
“Administration couldn't help us find the missing girl in ten days. We want a speedy justice. We fear for lives of our children. We even don't find it safe to send our wards to school. It is scary,” a protesting local said.
Earlier a team of doctors who conducted the autopsy of the body at Baramulla district hospital said that the body was severely decomposed.
“The eyeballs, visceral parts of the minor were missing,” said a doctor who conducted the autopsy.