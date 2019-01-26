Baramulla remains shut, mourns militant killings

Noor ul HaqBaramulla:
A complete shutdown was observed in north Kashmir's Baramulla town and its adjacent areas on Friday for the second consecutive day against the killing of three local Lashkar-e-Toiba militants in a gunfight.
All shops, business establishments and educational institutes remained shut, while traffic off the roads in the town. There were no restrictions imposed by forces in the town, while as mobile internet services were also restored in the district late Thursday evening. Eyewitness said that hundreds of people visited the residences of slain militants in Khanpora and Old town areas of Baramulla to express condolences with their families. People were also seen marching towards the hideout in the outskirts of Binner village where the three militants were killed in the gunfight.
No reports of untoward incident was reported from anywhere in the town. However soon after the Friday prayers, thousands of people in Binner village of Baramulla took to streets and protested against the killing of three militants.
Eyewitness said that protesters including women and children marched in the streets of the village amid pro freedom and anti India sloganeering. The protests later on culminated on a peaceful note.
On Wednesday, top Lashkar-e-Toiba militant Suhaib Farooq Akhoon, a resident of Khanpora Baramulla along with his two associates Mohsin Mushtaq Bhat of Qazi Hamam and Nassir Darzi of Jamia Mohalla of Old town were killed in a gunfight with forces in outskirts of Binner village.