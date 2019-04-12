Baramulla records 34.61% turnout: CEO

April 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu witnesses 72.16%, total turnout 57.31%

Baramulla parliamentary constituency recorded a total 34.61 percent voter turnout while Jammu witnessed 72.16 percent and the total turnout across the two constituencies being 57.31 percent.

Addressing a news conference here, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) J&K Shailendra Kumar said the Jammu parliamentary constituency, spread over four districts of Jammu, Samba, Rajouri and Poonch, with 20 assembly segments, recorded an overall voter turnout of 72.16 percent.

The voter turnout was highest in Samba district at 75.07 percent followed by 74.50 percent in Jammu district, while the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri recorded 70.40 percent and 65.70 percent, respectively, the CEO informed.

Baramulla parliamentary constituency comprising three districts of Kupwara, Baramulla and Bandipora, having 15 assembly segments recorded 34.61 percent polling - with highest turnout of 51.7 percent in Kupwara district.

He said there were 33 candidates in the fray for twin constituencies, including 24 for Jammu parliamentary constituency and nine for Baramulla paramilitary constituency.

Kumar said the polling was held under the supervision of 12 General Observers, eight Expenditure Observers and seven Police Observers, besides 462 micro observers, while 7692 staff was deployed across 4489 polling stations in the two parliamentary constituencies on the poll day.

Giving further details, he said the twin parliamentary constituencies had over 33 lakh voters, 17.16 lakh male, 16.80 lakh female voters.

The CEO complimented voters, political parties, contesting candidates, polling staff and the government forces for the smooth conduct of polling in the State.

Divisional Commissioner Jammu Sanjeev Verma, IGP Jammu Manish Kumar Sinha, RO Jammu PC Ramesh Kumar and Additional CEO Rakesh Kumar Sarangal were also present at the news conference.







