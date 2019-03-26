Baramulla Parliamentary constituency: 10 nominations filed on last date

March 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Returning Officer for Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency, Dr Ghulam Nabi Itoo on Monday informed that 10 nominations were filed on the last date of filing nominations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019.

For Ist phase, the polling is scheduled on 11th April 2019. The total number of candidates who have filed their nominations is 14.

Those who filed their nominations today include Haji Farooq Ahmad Mir of Indian National Congress (INC), Mohammed Maqbool War of Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), Jahangir Khan of Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP), Syed Najeeb Shah Naqvi, Abdul Rasheed Shaheen, Javeed Ahmad Qureshi, Abdul Rasheed Shiekh, Syed Muzaffar Ali, Mohammad Abdullah Chatwal and Abdul Majeed Bhat as Independent candidates.

Earlier Raja Aijaz Ali as Independent, Abdul Quyoom Wani of People's Democratic Party (PDP), Mohammad Akbar Lone of National Conference (NC) and an Independent Candidate Syed Aamir Sohail had filled their nominations.