Baramulla man killed daughter, dumped her body in nearby forest: Police

July 31, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

Police Tuesday arrested a man for allegedly murdering his daughter in Kawhar area of North Kashmir's Baramulla district for having affairs with a local boy he did not approve of.

A police spokesman said that on 30th July 2019, a person namely Javid Ahmad Khan son of Rehmatullah Khan, a resident of Laridora approached police station Chandoosa stating therein that he has killed his daughter (name withheld), as the girl had love affairs with one boy namely Irfan Ahmad, a resident of Pazalpora.

"The father, a baker by profession had taken his daughter to nearby Kawhar bala forests on some pretext, where he murdered her and dumped the dead body there in forest area. Soon after committing murder he surrendered before Police Station Chandoosa," the police spokesman said.

Following the incident, a police party led by SDPO Kreeri, SHO Police station Chandoosa and FSL/ Crime Expert Team of District Police Baramulla reached the spot and recovered dead body along with some vital piece of evidence.

"The body was sent to District Hospital Baramulla for medical formalities. Soon after medico legal formalities, body was handed over to legal heirs for last rites," police added.

Police said that a case FIR No. 23/2019 u/s 302, 364 RPC stands registered in Police Station Chandoosa, accused arrested and investigation taken up.



