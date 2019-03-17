Baramulla man dies, two injured in Udhampur road accident

March 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A man from north Kashmir's Baramulla district died in a road accident in Udhampur on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Fazel Rashid of Baramulla.

According to reports said a passenger cab which was heading towards Srinagar from Jammu met with an accident at Mand Tikri in Udhampur.

In the accident, Fazel died and two others were injured, who were taken to a nearby health centre for treatment.