Baramulla inter-club football tournament concludes

Rising Kashmir NewsBARAMULLA, SEPTEMBER 22:
The inter-club football tournament concluded here today with Team Red and Team Green encountering each other in a tough battle which was witnessed by a huge gathering of sports enthusiasts.
Team Red scored a goal in first half of the match, and team Green tried hard till last to balance the score but could not and hence the result was 1-0 in favour of team Red.
Later, a post-match presentation was held to felicitate the players for best performances in the tournament. The chief guest and guest of honour were from the veteran Football Clubs of Baramulla.