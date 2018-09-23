About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Baramulla inter-club football tournament concludes

Published at September 23, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

BARAMULLA, SEPTEMBER 22:

The inter-club football tournament concluded here today with Team Red and Team Green encountering each other in a tough battle which was witnessed by a huge gathering of sports enthusiasts.
Team Red scored a goal in first half of the match, and team Green tried hard till last to balance the score but could not and hence the result was 1-0 in favour of team Red.
Later, a post-match presentation was held to felicitate the players for best performances in the tournament. The chief guest and guest of honour were from the veteran Football Clubs of Baramulla.

