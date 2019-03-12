Baramulla Hajj training prog on March 16

March 12, 2019 |

According to Deputy Commissioner Baramulla the first phase of Hajj orientation training programme which was earlier scheduled to be held at Town Hall Kunzar, will now be conducted at Jama Masjid Shah-e-Hamdan(RA) Kunzar on the same day (16-03-2019).

All the concerned Hajj pilgrims are informed to ensure their presence at 10 am at the training programme.