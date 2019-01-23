About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Baramulla Gunfight: Three militants killed, search continues

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar
Three militants have been killed in ongoing encounter which started between militants and government forces at Binner village of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday.
 
Official sources confirmed to a local news agency and said that three militant have been killed while searches are still underway. However identity of the militants is yet to be ascertained.
 
An army official also confirmed that three mikitants have been killed and that search operation is going on at the encounter site.
 
Earlier SSP Baramulla Imtiyaz Hussain also confirmed that the exchange of firing between militants and joint team of police and security forces in the area.
