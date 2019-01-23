Baramulla Gunfight: Three militants killed, search continues

Get - On the Play Store.
Three militants have been killed in ongoing encounter which started between militants and government forces at Binner village of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday. Official sources confirmed to a local news agency and said that three militant have been k...More
The Jammu and Kashmir administration is planning to equip public transport vehicles with GPS tracking from the next financial year, a senior official has said. He said the software that would be setup in the Transport Commissioner's office is being developed by the Centre fo...More
Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Wednesday protested against Pakistan’s proposal to allow only Sikh pilgrims to visit Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara, pointing out that Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji was a universal Guru, revered by followers of all religions, especially ...More
A gunfight broke out between suspected militants and government forces in Binner village of Baramulla on Wednesday afternoon. A police spokesman said that gunfight is underway between militants and joint teams of police and government forces on the outskirts of Binner villa...More
Former IAS officer Shah Faesal Wednesday launched a crowdfunding campaign for "clean politics and corruption-free administration" in Jammu and Kashmir. The 2010-batch topper of the UPSC civil services exam said it was a people's movement for change. "Be a part of this journe...More
Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday sought the people's help to trace a person missing since January 14 in south Kashmir district of Anantnag, a police spokesman said here. He said a report was lodged in police station that one Ghulam Mohiddin Tantray left his Salia Ashmu...More
Rescue operation was resumed on Wednesday morning to recover remaining two bodies of labourers buried alive under avalanche, along with eight others, at Khardung-La pass in Ladakh region recently. So far, eight bodies have been recovered by teams of different rescue agencie...More
Thousands of people, including students, hit the streets across different places in Mizoram on Wednesday to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. Effigies were torched, as protesters took out rallies from here, seven district headquarters and at over 50 other pla...More
A shutdown is being observed in South Kashmir’s Shopian and Pulwama towns against the killing of six militants in two separate gunfights. Reports said that shops and other business establishments were closed in Pulwama and Shopian, while public transport was also affec...More
A massive snow-clearance operation is underway to restore the 270-km Jammu-Srinagar National Highway which remained closed for vehicular traffic for the third consecutive day Wednesday, officials said. The snow clearance operation on both sides of the Jawahar Tunnel - the g...More
Pakistani authorities on Tuesday sacked theheadof thePunjab Counter Terrorism Department(CTD) after a probe into a weekend shootout revealed that three members of a family were killed in a fake encounter on a highway. Terrorism and murder charges were also registered against...More
Thousands of people attended the funerals of six slain militants in South Kashmir’s Shopian and Pulwama districts on Wednesday. Chairman Hurriyat Conference (G) Syed Ali Shah Geelani telephonically addressed the mourners at Dragged village in Shopian and paid rich trib...More
The residents of Ajar area of North Kashmir’s Bandipora districtWednesday staged protest demonstration against power Development Department for failing to supply scheduled electricity to the area. Eyewitnesses said that residents of Ajar assembled at Main Chowk Ajar an...More
The weather across Jammu and Kashmir improved on Wednesday after three days of widespread rain and heavy snowfall. The weather in Kashmir Valley remained generally dry but cloudy, while sunshine was seen in Jammu. According to Meteorological department the weather is likel...More
The Supreme Court has granted bail to four convicts in the Naroda Patiya massacre case in Gujarat in which 97 people were killed by a mob during the 2002 riots in the state. A bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar Tuesday granted bail to the four convicts -- Umeshbhai Sura...More
The United States confirmed Wednesday that its envoy is meeting in Qatar with the Taliban, seeking to negotiate an end to the Afghanistan war despite a new major attack claimed by the insurgents. Zalmay Khalilzad, the US special representative on Afghan reconciliation, met ...More
The traffic on Srinagar-Jammu highway remained suspended on Wednesday for the third consecutive day. The highway, which connects the Valley with the rest of India, was closed on Tuesday following an avalanche hitting the Jawahar Tunnel and landslides at many places Ramban d...More
