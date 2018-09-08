Baramulla girl releases her 2nd book at Kolkata

Irfan YattooSrinagar, Sep 07:
A young writer from north Kashmir’s Baramulla district has authored her 2nd book which was released on last week at Kolkata.
The book ‘Shattered Dreams’ is authored by Azra Mufti who is currently pursuing her Ph.D.in Management subject at Baba Ghulam Shah University at Rajouri.
The book talks about dreams, desires and the roller coaster ride that people have to undergo in their lives. It discusses mental health illness, how it breaks a person internally and captures the soul of a person.
The book is published by 24/ 7 Publishers and is currently available on Flipkart, Amazon and other online shopping sites.
Azra said that her book will be launched in universities of the state in near future to encourage young and aspiring writers.
She also authored, ‘Tearful Pages’ in 2016.
