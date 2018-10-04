Baramulla defeats Pulwama College by 8 wkts

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
In the ongoing Prof. Yousuf Memorial Cricket Tournament being played at the Islamia College, Government Degree College Baramulla defeated GDC Pulwama by eight wickets. After winning the toss GDC Baramulla elected to field first, GDC Pulwama team scored 168 runs in allotted 25 over, for them Yawar contributed with 48 runs in 49 deliveries and Zahoor 30 in 20 deliveries. For GDC Baramulla, Yawar took three wickets and Jehangir two.
Chasing a score of 169 runs, GDC Baramulla achieved the target in 17.02 overs. For them Sarfaraz scored 61 runs and Tajamul 42 in 47 and 25 deliveries respectively. For GDC Pulwama, Shafat and Adil took one wicket each.
Degree College Baramulla won the match by eight wickets securing its place in the semifinals which will be played tomorrow on 4th of October (Thursday).
Tajamul of Degree College Baramulla was adjudged the man of the match for his brilliant batting. Earlier the Principal of the college Prof. Yaseen Ahmed Shah and other staff members present on the occasion were introduced to the members and officials of the contesting teams.
The tournament is being organised by the department of physical education Islamia College Srinagar in the memory of late Prof. Mohammad Yousuf ex principal of the college.