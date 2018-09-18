‘Baramulla Cricket Academy’ launched

Rising Kashmir NewsBaramulla:
‘Baramulla Cricket Academy’ the first cricket academy in North Kashmir was launched on Sunday at Showkat Ali Stadium Baramulla with an aim to provide platform and opportunities to the aspiring cricketers of the district.
The academy was launched under the aegis of Baramulla Cricket Forum and the initiative was taken by the renowned cricketer of Baramulla Zubair Bashir Dar.
On the occasion, the renowned cricketer and head coach of J&K, Abdul Qayoom Bagaw was the Chief Guest while Abdul Khaliq Wani, Sheikh Mushtaq, Majid Malik, Showkat Bukhari, Dr Charanjeet Singh, Ajaz Murli, Peer Irshad, Omer Kakroo, and Kifayath Aftab wer the Guests of Honours.
The event was also graced by the enthusiastic cricketers besides their parents. The academy received the huge response from Baramulla district.