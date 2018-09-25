Baramulla College defeats Islamia College Alumni by 4 wkts

Rising Kashmir News
Govt. Degree College Baramulla Monday defeated Islamia College of Science and Commerce (ICSC) Alumni by four wickets in the ongoing 12th Prof. Yousuf Memorial Cricket Cup 2018 at Islamia college.
After winning the toss GDC Baramulla elected to field first. ICSC Alumni team scored 204 runs in allotted 30 overs. For them Hilal contributed with 74 runs in 73 deliveries and Arshid 42 in 30 deliveries.
For GDC Baramulla, Junaid took two wickets and Yawar, Jehangir, and Yasir took one wicket each.
Chasing a target of 205 runs, GDC Baramulla achieved the target in 24.5 overs. For them Tajamul scored 79 runs and Mudassir 51 in 58 and 25 deliveries. For ICSC Alumni, Umair took three and Amir two wickets.
Govt. Degree College Baramulla won the match by four wickets.
Tajamul of Degree College Baramulla was adjudged the man of the match for his brilliant batting performance.
Earlier both the teams were introduced to the principal Islamia College Prof. Yaseen Ahmed Shah.
On Tuesday, GDC Ganderbal will play against Amar Singh College Srinagar.
The tournament is organised by Department of Physical Education Islamia College Srinagar in memory of Prof. Mohammad Yousuf Ex Principal of the college.