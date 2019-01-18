Baramulla boy goes missing, family appeals for help

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
A 17-year-old deaf and dumb boy from Bandipayeen village of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district has gone missing from his home two days ago.
Maisar Ahmad Najar, son of Abdul Rashid Najar of Bandipayeen left home on 16 January, but did not return back, a family member said.
“From the past two days, we are searching for him but to nothing avail,” the family member said. The missing boy is wearing black pheran.
The family has appealed people to help them in tracing the boy.
If anyone has any information about the boy, may contact on phone numbers; 9797918178, 9622843275