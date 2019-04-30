About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Baramulla admin organizes seminar on drug abuse

District administration Baramulla Monday organized a day-long seminar on ‘Drug Abuse’ here at Sheerwani Hall in connection with the Drug De-Addiction week which commenced Monday.
The official spokesperson the program was organized in collaboration with various departments including Health, Education, Municipal Council, Youth Services and Sports, Nehru Yuva Kender, Social Welfare, Sports Council.
Besides, students, ASHAs and Anganwadi workers, civil society members, representatives of various trade associations and other prominent sections of the society also attended the seminar.
The special drug de-addiction week, starting from April 29 to May 05 is being celebrated by the administration across the district to curb the menace of drug addiction among the youth.
The function was attended by SSP Baramulla, Chief Medical Officer, Chief Education Officer, District Youth Services and Sports Officer, besides, Chief executive Officer MC Baramulla, Medical Superintendent DH, President MC Baramulla and various other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.
