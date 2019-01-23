Baramula gunfight: Slain LeT militants identified

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Three militants who were killed in a gunfight with forces at Binner village of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district have been identified.
An army official told a local news agency that the slain militants were affiliated to Lashkar-e-Toiba outfit. They were identified as Shoaib Akhoon of Khanpora, Mosin Mushtaq of Qazihamam and Nissar Darzi of Jamia Mohalla Old Town.
The gunfight broke out between militants and government forces in Binner village of Baramulla on Wednesday afternoon following a search operation launched by forces after receiving inputs about militants’ presence in the area.
[With GNS inputs]