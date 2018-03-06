Bar terms Army action dastardly, inhuman

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
J&K High Court Bar Association (JKHCBA) Srinagar Monday condemned killing of four innocent civilians who Bar said were travelling in two vehicles in Shopian.
Bar in its statement termed the killings as barbaric, dastardly and inhuman.
The Bar Association statement said, “It maintains that trigger happy Indian Army and other blood thirsty paramilitary forces of India, including Special Operation Group of Kashmir Police, have been entrusted and are engaged in a well-planned and systematic genocide of people of Kashmir and are not afraid of anyone because they know that they are protected by one or the other law and no prosecution or any legal proceeding can be initiated or instituted against them for killing any Kashmiri, without the sanction and permission of Govt. of India which sanction or permission they believe, will not be granted, under any circumstances.”
Statement said: “We also know it for sure that they have the license to kill anyone and that they are accountable to none and whatever they do in Kashmir has the backing, support and sanction of all communal and fascist forces of India and their beastly killing of Kashmiri Muslims, irrespective of their age or status, is liked by all those forces, who feel happy to see the blood of Kashmiris spilling on the streets of Kashmir, every day.”
“Had it not been so, the Government of India would have fulfilled its pledges and promises made to the people of Kashmir by their leaders, both inside and outside the parliament and would have conceded the right of self-determination of the people of Kashmir as guaranteed to them by 28 Security Council Resolutions, so as to bring an end to the blood bath in Kashmir,” statement said.
Statement said Bar appeals “to all the peace-loving people of the world including Amnesty International, Asia Watch and other Human Rights Organizations, to take stock of the situation in Kashmir and come to the rescue of the people of Kashmir by all means possible.”
Bar also condemned the shifting of Ashiq Hussain Faktoo and Mohammad Shafi Shariati from Srinagar to Jammu who the statement said have been in jail for the last 25 and 15 years respectively.
Statement said: “It is also significant to mention here that in terms of Rule 21.4 of Manual for Superintendence and Management of Jails, a prisoner who has been sentenced to life imprisonment has to be lodged in Central Prison.
0 Comment(s)