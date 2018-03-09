Bar team visits Sgr Central Jail; assures inmates of legal assistance

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
J&K High Court Bar Association (JKHCBA) Thursday said pursuant to orders of High Court (HC), a three-member team of lawyers comprising of Mushtaq Ahmad Dar, G N Shaheen and Sameer Ahmad Wani visited Central Jail, Srinagar, on Wednesday and sought legal interview with inmates there.
A Bar statement issued on Thursday said the team also talked to the jail authorities, about various issues relating to the inmates of the jail. The interview with the inmates was held in the office of Superintendent, Central Jail Srinagar in his presence, statement said.
Statement said the team members while interacting with the inmates about the proceedings in their respective cases assured them full legal assistance in invoking legal and judicial remedies.
“The inmates narrated various problems faced by them in the jail. The inmates stated that they are fully cooperating with the jail authorities in maintaining discipline as per the rules contained in Jail Manual as well as the Prisoners Act,” Bar said, adding the conduct of the inmates has been quite disciplined in the jail and there is not a single compliant about indiscipline against any inmate, whether he is an under trial prisoner, a convict or a detenue under preventive laws.
“But the fact of the matter is that more than 17 prisoners/under trials have been illegally shifted from Central Jail Srinagar by the State authorities and lodged in the jails located outside the Kashmir Valley in contravention to the rules and in violation of the court orders,” Bar statement said, adding: “The authorities are violating the rule of law themselves.”
Statement said the prisoners told the team they are arrested according to law, lodged in jails according to law and court orders but the “State authorities have shifted dozens of inmates to other jails in violation of law, which is matter of concern and surprise to all of us”.
“It has created a feeling among the inmates, that they are punished by shifting outside the Central Jail Srinagar without any reason and logic,” statement said, adding the inmates told the team members, that “there is no hand of any inmate in the escape of Naveed Jutt, who has in fact escaped from SMHS Hospital Srinagar which is 6 kms away from Central Jail Srinagar nor is there any allegation against any inmate of the jail in his escape.”
Statement said his escape is a security lapse outside the jail, for which the inmates cannot be held guilty or punished under law.
Statement said Bar Association assured the inmates that “all the concerns related to the inmates in jail would be taken up with the appropriate authorities and all the judicial remedies available under law, will be invoked in the larger interests of the inmates”.
