Bar team to remain available in SC on hearing date

March 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

J&K High Court Bar Association Srinagar, has constituted the team that will remain present before the Supreme Court on 13th and 14th of March, 2019, when the bunch of petitions filed for the scrapping of Article 35-A of the constitution of India, are most likely to come up for hearing.

According to Bar statement issued on Tuesday the team members include M. A. Qayoom, President; Aijaz Bedar, Vice President; Mohammad Ashraf Bhat, General Secretary; Z. A. Shah, Senior Advocate; Z. A. Qureshi, Senior Advocate; Manzoor Ahmad Dar, Advocate; Rafiq Ahmad Joo, Advocate; Abdul Aziz Teeli, Advocate; and Mudasir Yousuf, Advocate.

As the cases relating to Articles 35-A and 370 of the Constitution of India, have been shown listed in the cause list for the week coming from 12th of March, 2019 up to 14th of March, 2019, but have not been shown listed in the daily cause list already issued for 12th of March, 2019. However, as the daily cause list for 13th and 14th of March, 2019, will be issued in the evening of 12th and 13th of March, 2019 respectively, therefore, according to the Bar statement the team members are required to reach Delhi on 12th of March, 2019 itself, so that in the event of cases getting listed in the Daily Cause List or Supplementary Cause List of 13th and/or 14th of March, 2019, they will be able to cause their appearance before the Court.

“It is also made clear that any if any other member of the Bar Association wants to join the team in Delhi, he/she is most welcome,” the statement said.