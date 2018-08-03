Bar team to appear before SC

Application of intervention already filed: Shaheen
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 2:
An eight member team of Kashmir High Court Bar Association would appear before the Supreme Court during hearing on Article 35 A on August 6.
Kashmir High Court Bar Association (KHBA) secretary Advocate G N Shaheen said eight members of Bar including its President Mian Abdul Quayoom, Zafar Ahmed Shah, Reyaz Jan, Manzoor Ahmad Dar, Mohd Ashraf Bhat and others would appear in Supreme Court on August 6 hearing on Article 35-A.
He said the Bar Association has already filed application of intervention against the petition filed by lesser known NGO, “We The Citizens” for abrogation of Article 35-A.