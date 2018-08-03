About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Bar team to appear before SC

Published at August 03, 2018

Application of intervention already filed: Shaheen


Bar team to appear before SC

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Aug 2:

An eight member team of Kashmir High Court Bar Association would appear before the Supreme Court during hearing on Article 35 A on August 6.
Kashmir High Court Bar Association (KHBA) secretary Advocate G N Shaheen said eight members of Bar including its President Mian Abdul Quayoom, Zafar Ahmed Shah, Reyaz Jan, Manzoor Ahmad Dar, Mohd Ashraf Bhat and others would appear in Supreme Court on August 6 hearing on Article 35-A.
He said the Bar Association has already filed application of intervention against the petition filed by lesser known NGO, “We The Citizens” for abrogation of Article 35-A.

 

