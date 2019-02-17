Bar takes out protest march against attacks on Kashmiris

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 16: J
&K High Court Bar Association Srinagar has condemned the harassing, beating, abusing and intimidating of Kashmiri Muslims outside Kashmir.
The Bar members took out a procession from District Court Complex, Moominabad Batamaloo, Srinagar, in which hundreds of lawyers participated and while raising slogans against all the communal and fanatic forces, asked the authorities to give protection to Kashmiri Muslims, who are presently in Jammu or in any other part of India and ensure their safety and security at all costs.
In order to show solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren, the Bar Association also decided to support the call given by Kashmir Traders Federation for 17th of February, 2019.
In a statement on Saturday Bar appealed International community including United Nations, Amnesty International, Asia Watch and other human rights organizations of the world and also the members of Indian Civil Society to come to the rescue of the people of Kashmir.
According to the statement in an Executive Committee meeting held in Srinagar on Saturday, it was stated that Kashmiri Muslims living in Jammu and the Muslims of Jammu are so frightened that they stayed back in their homes on Friday and did not offer Friday prayers to avoid being targeted.
The statement read that at several places, the government-owned residential quarters in which Kashmiri government employees are putting up were stoned by the “hoodlums belonging to RSS and other Hindu fanatic groups.”
The statement alleged that the police did not stop them from doing so and watched them as silent spectators, which is highly deplorable.