Bar pays tributes to Jammu Martyrs

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 07:
J&K High Court Bar Association Srinagar has lauded the role and the sacrifices offered by Jammu Muslims in the ongoing struggle of the people of J&K.
It said the state heavily indebted to them for their sacrifices.
A statement issued here said, Bar Association held a meeting of Executive Committee members wherein they paid rich tributes to the Jammu martyrs of 1947.
The members stated that in November, 1947, around three lakh Muslims, men, women and children, who constituted 62% of Jammu Province Population, were massacred to pave way for Hindus and Sikhs to occupy their properties and change the demography of Jammu Province.
The Bar Association said this fact was also acknowledged by Mahatma Gandhi, the tallest leader of India on 27.11.1947 when he noted the considerable and unreported Hindu accesses in Jammu.
“The next day, he again spoke of Hindus and Sikhs killing Muslims in Jammu, in presence of Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah and when Abdullah, who had recently been to Jammu confirmed the Jammu atrocities, Gandhi reproached him for betraying his people's trust, by not having the Maharaja's power curtailed.”