Bar organizes seerat conference at Srinagar

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 24:
A seerat conference was organized by the High Court Bar Association in the prayer hall of the District Court Complex, Moominabad, Srinagar, on Saturday wherein the speakers threw light on the life and achievements of Prophet Muhammad (SAW). The proceedings started with the recitations from Holy Qur’an by Advocate, Tahir Sidiqi.
A statement issued by Bar Association said the speakers thereafter came one by one, on the dias and highlighted the purpose and relevance of the message of Islam, for the mankind.
The speakers stated that Islam is a religion of peace and its followers have to be polite, kind and helpful to each other particularly to their kith and kin.
The speakers stated that Muslims have to follow Islam in all spheres of life and be truthful and honest in their dealings with others and try to establish a system which is based on piety and sincerity. Describing Prophet Mohammad (pbuh) as a saviour of mankind, the speakers stated that he set an example by his words and deeds as a result of which Islam spread to the farthest areas of Arab peninsula within a short span of 23 years and produced men of high calibre who dominated the world arena in all walks of life for centuries together.
The speakers also stated that unless and until we follow the teachings of Prophet Mohammad (pbuh) in their true and correct perspective, we cannot succeed in this life or hereafter. It was also stated that if we want to be dear and near to Almighty Allah, we have to follow Islam as preached and taught to us by Prophet Muhammad (SAW).
Those who spoke on the occasion included Adv Mian Abdul Qayoom; Adv Arshad Andrabi, AdvMohammad Amin Ahangar.
The proceedings concluded after Asar prayers with this pledge that all the members of the Bar Association will follow the tenants of Islam scrupulously and honestly and try to reach everyone irrespective of caste, creed and colour with the message of Islam.
Meanwhile, in an Executive Committee meeting, held here Saturday, the members condemned the killing of a youth Ishfaq Ahmad, who was critically injured in a firing incident at Magraypora, Chattergam and succumbed in SMHS Hospital, Srinagar, as also of Muskan Jan of Qaimoh, Kulgam, who too was injured on Thursday in a firing incident and succumbed to the injuries in a hospital at Srinagar and while expressing their solidarity with the members of the two families, prayed to Almighty Allah to give courage and fortitude to them to bear the loss.
The members also expressed their concern over the “reign of terror” let loose by the Indian forces in Kashmir