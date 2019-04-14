Bar members visit Srinagar central jail, assess condition of inmates

April 14, 2019 |

On the directions of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Srinagar, the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association (HCBA), Executive Committee members on Thursday visited Central Jail Srinagar to inquire about the condition of inmates following their recent altercation with forces there.

The members of the Committee said that the inmates, who were 15 in number, were tense, terrified and somewhat subdued after the incident.

After having interaction with the inmates, the Bar found that inmates are apprehensive.

“The inmates feel that a conspiracy has been hatched against them and the State has adopted a hostile attitude towards them for their political ideology and thought,” Bar has said.

The Bar in a report said that the jail inmates feel that they may be shifted to some jail outside the State so as to prolong their trial and detention in jail.

As per the report, the inmates have demanded that the whole incident should be enquired by the High Court which should be supervised by a sitting judge of the court.

The inmates while interacting with the Bar have said that the jail authorities in an attempt to victimize them have registered FIR’s against them which should not be allowed to be investigated until the enquiry is completed by the High Court.

The inmates have demanded that they should be allowed to file a counter FIR and the members of International Redcross, ICRC, SHRC, IHRC, Amnesty International and Asia Watch, be allowed to visit the jail at the earliest, “so that the evidence which is available on spot is not destroyed or damaged by the jail authorities.”

They have stated that if their demands are not met some of them are ready to commit suicide inside the jail, “the responsibility of which shall be solely on the jail authorities.”

According to inmates, they had never objected to dismantling of the cabins or cells but the jail authorities forcefully dismantled the cabins where they had kept their belongings and books particularly Holy Quran and religious books.

While interacting with the Bar member, the inmates said that they sought some time to remove their belongings and to shift Holy Qur’an and other Islamic books, to some other place in a respectable manner but the authorities were using mechanical drills to dismantle the walls of the cabins and desecrating the Holy Qur’an in a most disrespectful manner, which they could not tolerate.

“This provoked sloganeering and the jail authorities brought in local police headed by Station House Officer of Police Station Rainawari, M Rashid Khan and also a heavy contingent of CRPF, who after coming inside the jail, thrashed the inmates in their barracks with batons and all the members of force hurled abuses on them,” they have said in the report.

The inmates in the report have said that the authorities used tear-gas shells and pellet guns on the inmates, inside the barracks, which caused serious injuries to two of the inmates. The inmates stated that, 17-year-old boy, Abid Kachru, received a pellet injury in his eyes and had to be operated upon on 11th April 2019 in the hospital. Another inmate, Mukhtar Ahmad was seriously injured due to beating and has been recommended for ‘Shoulder Shaft Replacement’ by the doctors. The inmates attributed the blaze in one of the barracks to teargas shells.

They further said that they have not allowed anybody to remove any of the articles from the spot particularly the copies of Holy Quran which had been desecrated by the jail authorities, police and CRPF. “Everything is still lying on spot, which can be seen by anyone, who is interested to know the truth.”

Superintendent Central Jail, Srinagar, Mukesh Kumar, Additional S.P, who has been posted as Superintendent, Central Jail Srinagar while interacting the Bar said that he wanted to make improvements in the Prison management and intended to dismantle the small cabins constructed some 30 to 40 years back inside the barracks, which was resisted by the inmates.

“The inmates became violent and resorted to sloganeering and violence. Various barracks inside the Central Jail were damaged by the bursting of gas cylinders,” he said.

He further stated that the jail management called in police reinforcement and CRPF, who exercised maximum restraint in tackling the situation. “A case of fire has been lodged against the inmates.”

The Bar members found that after the incident, there has been a communication breakdown between the inmates and the jail administration.

“For the last ten days, the inmates are not meeting any of the visitors or relatives. The inmates are also not being provided any newspaper or access to any media like TV or Radio. They had also refused to come out and meet some lawyers,” the Bar observed.

“It was however with great difficulty and a long wait that the Bar members finally succeeded in their efforts to interact with the inmates, in a barrack constructed for the conduct of interviews of the inmates with their family members,” Bar has said.

The Executive Committee members who met with the jail inmates and jail authorities comprise, Vice President HCBA, Aijaz Bedar, General Secretary, Mohammad Ashraf Bhat, Joint Secretary, Adil Asimi, Executive Members, Rafiq Ahmad Joo,and Arshad Andrabi.