Bar grieved over death of Hamid Dar

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 27:
J&K High Court Bar Association, Srinagar has expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of Engineer Abdul Hamid Dar, resident of Moominabad Batamaloo, brother of Abdul Majid Dar, Advocate and Mohammad Iqbal Dar, Advocate. Dar passed away on October 26 at SKIMS Soura where he was admitted a few days ago for treatment.
In a condolence meeting held today at District Court Complex Moominabad Batamaloo, the Bar members while condoling the death of deceased, expressed their sympathy with Abdul Majid Dar, Advocate and Mohammad Iqbal Dar, Advocate and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the deceased soul in peace and give courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.