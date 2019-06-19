Bar condoles demises of Advocate Shahnaz, Kamili’s mother

Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association (JKHCBA), Srinagar has condoled the demise of mother of Nayeem-ul-Zaman Kamili, Advocate, who passed away, at her residence at Hawal.
Bar Association has also condoled the demise of Shahnaz Zaffar, Advocate, who passed away on June 16 after a brief illness at her residence Qamarwari, Srinagar.
Expressing sympathies with Kamili, Bar Association in a statement prayed for peace and give courage and fortitude to the members of the bereaved family, to bear the irreparable loss.
A delegation of the Bar Association headed by its President, visited the residences of Dr. Zaffar Mehdi, husband of deceased Shahnaz Zaffar, Advocate at Qamarwari and Nayeem-ul-Zaman Kamili, Advocate, at Hawal respectively. They besides expressing sympathy and solidarity with the members of the bereaved families offered Fateha for the departed souls.
