Bar condemns use of force against inmates, taking up matter in HC

April 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

J&K High Court Bar Association, Srinagar, condemned the use of force against the inmates of Central Jail, Srinagar, in which reportedly two inmates have been wounded and many others have received injuries.

In a statement on Saturday the Bar spokesperson said that it has been decided to take up the matter before the High Court, where a PIL, with regard to the providing of better facilities to the prisoners, lodged in the jails, both inside and outside the valley, is pending consideration, for initiating appropriate action against those who have taken law in their own hands and have beaten, ill-treated and tortured the inmates of Central Jail, Srinagar, without any authority of law.

The Bar statement said that under Jail Laws every prisoner has a right to human dignity and non-deprivation of his fundamental rights. "They have to be provided with an adequate diet, health, medicare, clean and hygienic conditions and proper clothing, bedding and equipment. They have to be provided with facilities regarding interviews with their families and to contact their lawyers. The prison authorities have also to take steps for ensuring the speedy trial of their cases and grant of bail to them," the statement said.

According to the Bar statement in every jail, which has a population of 200 prisoners, canteen facilities have also to be provided to the inmates. The Prison Laws also provide of shifting of prisoners to hospitals in emergent cases.

"There is however no law which provides that after sunset the prisoners should be marched out of their barracks for going to any other place or subjecting them to any ill-treatment. Asking the prisoners to shift from old barracks to the new ones at around 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, was not therefore permissible under law. It is however unfortunate that the jail authorities of Central Jail, Srinagar, according to their own showing, had asked the inmates at 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, to shift to new barracks which reportedly lead to an altercation, providing an excuse to the jail authorities to resort to desecrate several religious scriptures and fire bullets and pellets on them due to which dozens got seriously injured," said the statement.

"The Bar Association believes that the story of shifting of inmates from old to new barracks, as is sought to be brought out by the jail authorities now, is not true but only a cover to hide the reality," the statement said, adding "Actually, the prison authorities including the officers/officials of Central Jail, Srinagar, have all along been for the shifting of the Kashmiri detenues/undertrial prisoners lodged in Central Jail, Srinagar, under court orders, to outside jails to make their appearance before the Courts, where their cases are pending trial, impossible. It is because of the said reason, hundreds of inmates, only in the recent past were shifted to jails located in Jammu and outside the State at Haryana and other places and for doing so, even the J&K Public Safety Act was got amended, which amendment has very rightly been challenged by the Bar Association before the High Court and is subjudice. Since all these shiftings have been done during night hours, therefore, on Thursday also, the jail authorities, in all probabilities may have tried to shift some more prisoners outside the valley and on their refusal to move out of their barracks at night hours, they were beaten and subjected to ill-treatment and to provide further justification to their shifting out of Central Jail, Srinagar, it was alleged that they set some barracks on fire."

The Bar statement said that the District and Sessions Judge, Srinagar, who under the orders of the High Court is required to visit all the jails and interrogation centres located in District Srinagar, after every two months and submit the report to the High Court regularly, should have himself rushed to the Central Jail, Srinagar on Friday itself, to find out the truth but he has not done so, for the reasons beyond one’s comprehension. He being the head of the team, which is to visit the jail after every two months, should immediately visit the jail and submit his report to the High Court accordingly.

PC leader joins National Conference

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, April 06: Senior PC leader Advocate Ahsan Ul Haque of Kapran Shopian on Friday joined National Conference in presence of party vice president Omar Abdullah at his residence in Gupkar, Srinagar.

The NC spokesperson said that welcoming Adv Ahsan into the party fold, the vice president said, “ I hope he will work to strengthen the party at grassroots and will carry forward party programmes and policies to people.”

Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, party candidate from Anantnag Justice (retd.) Hasnain Masoodi, Dr Bashir Veeri, Showkat Hussain, Ab Majeed Larmi, Altaf Kaloo, Imran Nabi Dar, Tanvir Sadiq, Nisar Ahmad and others were also present on the occasion.

Ahsan had unsuccessfully contested the 2014 Assembly polls as a PC candidate from Wachi in district Shopian.