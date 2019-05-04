Bar condemns forces’ action in Shopian

May 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

J&K High Court Bar Association, Srinagar, strongly condemns the use of bullets and pellets against the civilian population at Shopian, who were protesting against the killing of three militants. In a statement Bar said half a dozen innocents received injuries and many of whom, had to be rushed to different hospitals for specialized treatment.

While terming the action of the forces “a gross human rights violations”, the Bar Association demands that the bloodshed, which has been going on in the State for the last more than 70 years and has resulted in the systematic killing of innocent people, by use of discriminatory and “brute force”, should be stopped forthwith and Kashmir dispute should be resolved in accordance with the wishes and aspirations of the people.

The Bar Association also reiterates its stand that the holding of elections in the State is a futile exercise and as it is not a substitute for the right of self-determination of the people, therefore, India and its leaders should respect and regard the wishes of the people of Kashmir and grant them the right of self-determination by de-militarization of its forces from Kashmir as is guaranteed to them by 28 Resolutions of UN Security Council, to which India is also a signatory.







