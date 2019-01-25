About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Bar Association supports JRL’s shutdown call on 26 Jan

Published at January 25, 2019 03:59 PM 0Comment(s)519views


Bar Association supports JRL’s shutdown call on 26 Jan

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association on Friday supported the shutdown call on January 26 by Joint Resistance Leadership.  

In a statement, the Bar Association also expressed serious concern on “continued violation of basic human rights, democratic and political rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir by Government of India” and appealed the International Community to intervene and call upon the government to “desist from the state policy of repression and unabated phenomena of the Human Rights violations” in the state.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top