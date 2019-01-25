Bar Association supports JRL’s shutdown call on 26 Jan

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association on Friday supported the shutdown call on January 26 by Joint Resistance Leadership.
In a statement, the Bar Association also expressed serious concern on “continued violation of basic human rights, democratic and political rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir by Government of India” and appealed the International Community to intervene and call upon the government to “desist from the state policy of repression and unabated phenomena of the Human Rights violations” in the state.