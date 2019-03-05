Bar Association reconstitutes 7-member team to defend Article 35 A in SC

Rukaya SyedSrinagar:
The Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association, Srinagar (HCBA) on Monday reconstituted seven member team—who would appear before the Supreme Court of India on March 6 and 7 to defend Article 35-A.
The executive committee of Bar Association reconstituted the seven member team to oppose petitions seeking the scrapping of constitutional provisions which grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir.
The Article 35-A matter has been listed in the weekly cause list issued for 6th and 7th of March. However, the matter is not listed in the daily cause list of March 6th.
“But there is every possibility of the matter being listed in the Supplementary Cause List of 6th of March or daily list of 7th of March 2019,” the statement of the Bar Association reads.
Members of the reconstituted team to oppose the challenging petitions have been directed to remain present before the Supreme Court on 6th and 7th of March, 2019, accordingly.
The team includes M. A. Qayoom, President, General Secretary, Mohammad Ashraf Bhat, Senior Advocate Z. A. Shah, Senior Advocate Z. A. Qureshi, Senior Advocate R. A. Jan, Advocate Manzoor Ahmad Dar, and Advocate N. A. Ronga.
The Bar also expressed their serious concern over the declaring of Jamat-e-Islami (JeI) Jammu & Kashmir, as an unlawful Association under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 by the Government of India vide notification dated 28 February 2019.
The Bar said that the seizing and sealing of its immovable properties including premises, offices, buildings, institutions and all movable properties including items, vehicles, equipment, bank accounts etc. by the concerned District Magistrates is blatant violations of the powers purportedly vested in them u/s 8(2) of the Act of 1967.
The Association further said that in terms of Section 8(2) of the Act of 1967, the District Magistrates have the power to make a list of all movable properties found in a place which has been notified by the Central Governemnt in terms of Section 8(1) of the Act of 1967, of being used for the purpose of “unlawful association”, “but they have no power to seize or seal any immovable property which is owned by an unlawful association.”
The HCBA further said that the District Magistrates of various districts of the State are “abusing” their power and authority and have issued orders of seizing and sealing of immovable properties belonging to Jamat-e-Islami.
“These orders deserve to be recalled forthwith and any immovable property belonging to JeI seized and sealed by the police, in pursuance of those orders, deserve to be released from such seizure and sealing at once,” Bar said.