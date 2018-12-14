Bar Association holds seminar to mark Intl Human Rights Day

Srinagar, Dec 13:
Bar Association Srinagar Thursday held a seminar at District Court Complex, Moominabad Batamaloo to mark International Human Rights Day. The topic for discussion was “The Right to Self-Determination and Human Rights Violations in Kashmir – Post HRC Report”. The proceedings of the seminar started with the recitation of verses from the Holy Qur’an by Arshad Andrabi, Advocate. Adil Asimi, Joint Secretary of the Bar Association conducted the proceedings of the event.
In a statement issued here Asimi stated that once again the Bar Association is observing the International Human Rights Day, in the background of Human Rights Violations that are taking place in the State of J&K, to suppress the demand of the exercise of right to self-determination and the effect of the recent report of Human Rights Council published on June 14, 2018 regarding Human Rights Violations, which are taking place in the State.
Arshad Andrabi, Advocate, while giving the background of the dispute, stated that it was India, which went to United Nations for the resolution of the dispute and on 05.01.1949 a resolution, which is the basic document was passed regarding the referendum/plebiscite in the State of J&K. “The said resolution is a consent resolution and it is how the United Nations Observers Group came into the both parts of Kashmir, he said.
Andrabu while highlighting the importance of 10th December, 1948, said when the Human Rights Declaration was adopted, post World War-II because of the havoc created by the war, the people of the world wanted to bring in peace and that resulted in culmination of Universal Declaration of Human Rights. He said, “We are living in the State, where there is institutional denial of justice. Regarding Human Rights Commission report, he stated that the same is an eye opener for the whole world and it is for the first time such a report has come, which contains more than 20 points.”
Z. A. Qureshi, Senior Advocate, while supplementing the ‘historical facts’ stated that every person in Kashmir has sacrificed, one way or the other. “Violations in the year 2018 have gone to a very high level after publishing the Human Rights Violations report. India has planted its exploitation forces in the State in the shape of BSF, CRPF, SSB, etc,” he said and added that ‘we should expose and publish more reports of Human Rights Violations, for that we need to find out a way and impress upon young lawyers, who are expert in using modern gadgets to feed every day on the social media and other sources about the human rights violations taking place all over the State and let us spread it, to the world.’
M. S. Reshi, Advocate, also spoke about the history of Kashmir on the occasion and claimed that the person who is being said to have entered into a ‘sale deed regarding Kashmir, had no such right and such sale deed in itself is non-est in law.’ He said, “Our struggle started before 1947 and continues till date. The world foras who claim themselves to be the world protectors, where are they, don’t they see, what is happening in Kashmir.”
Mian Abdul Qayoom, the President of the Bar Association in his concluding address said, “The Human Rights Commission Report, published on June 14 relates to the excesses being committed in J&K from June, 2016 to April, 2018. As per the report from July 2016 the High Commissioner, had on numerous occasions requested the Governments of India and Pakistan that his office be given unconditional access to Kashmir to assess the human rights situation. India rejected his request, but Pakistan offered access, should the office obtain access in Indian Administered Kashmir.”