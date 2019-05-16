Bar Association condemns civilian killing, supports JRL's Friday hartal call

May 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

J&K High Court Bar Association, Srinagar condemned the killing of an unarmed civilian and injuring of another at the hands of government forces in Delipora Pulwama.

Bar members in a meeting here requested the International Community and other Human Rights Organizations of the world to take notice of “barbaric events” and human rights violations in Kashmir.

The Bar members also expressed grief over the demise of Arshid Hussain Dar of Mirgund Pattan, who had sustained pellet injuries on Monday, when he alongwith other civilians was protesting against the alleged rape of a three-year-old girl of Sumbal.

The Bar Association said in a statement that it supports the strike call given by JRL on Friday, May 17, against the recent killings.