Bar Association Anantnag takes out protest rally

Shafat MirAnantnag:
Lawyers in Anantnag town, on Tuesday morning, took out a protest rally against the attempts to bring changes in Article 35 (A).
Several members of Bar Association Anantnag, led by its president, Fayaz Ahmed Sodagar, carried out the protest rally against the ‘attempts’ to abrogate Article 35-A of the constitution that confers special rights on the permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir.
The lawyers marched towards Lal Chowk from District Court complex Anantnag to register their protest against the scrapping of this article, which culminated inside the court premises peacefully after being addressed by Sodagar.
The lawyers chanted slogans in favour of ‘Azadi’ and Jammu & Kashmir state's special status while carrying placards.