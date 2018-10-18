Bar Association abstains from court work to protest civilian killings

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 17:
Members of the Bar Association Wednesday abstained from court work and held a protest demonstration outside the High Court Complex and the District Court Complex, Moominabad here. The protest was pursuant to the decision of the General Body of the J&K High Court Bar Association, Srinagar, held in the High Court Complex, today.
In a statement Bar spokesperson said hundreds of lawyers participated in the protest and besides condemning the civilian killings at Fateh Kadal Srinagar and other places, demanded that the international community should come forward and play its role effectively in stopping the killings of people of Kashmir at the hands of government forces and also put pressure on New Delhi to settle the Kashmir issue in accordance with the wishes and aspirations of the people of Kashmir.
The members also demanded that the United Nations Human Rights Council should immediately send a fact-finding team to Kashmir so that the sufferings and miseries of the people of Kashmir are brought to the notice of the world community and effective measures are taken to stop the blood bath in Kashmir.
The members also stated that the solution to Kashmir problem lies only in the implementation of Security Council Resolutions by giving a chance to the people of Kashmir to decide about their future and that any other course of action/via media, contrary to Security Council Resolutions will neither be acceptable to the people nor will the same resolve the dispute permanently.
The Bar members also condemned the “harassment and humiliation of Kashmiri students studying in Punjab, Aligarh and other places of India by the police” and university authorities and demanded that no Kashmiri student should be implicated in false and frivolous cases or prevented from pursuing his studies in any university or college outside Kashmir.