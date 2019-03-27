Bar asks members to be available in SC on 27, 28 March

March 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

J&K High Court Bar Association on Wednesday asked its members to remain available in the Supreme Court on Wednesday and Thursday (27, 28 March) if cases related to Article 35-A and Article 370 of Indian Constitution are taken up for consideration.

In a statement the Bar Association said although cases are shown in weekly list commencing from 26th March, but are not shown in the daily list.

The members (to show appearance in SC) include M. A. Qayoom, Mohammad Ashraf Bhat, Z. A. Shah, Z. A. Qureshi and Manzoor A. Dar.

“Listing of the cases in the daily supplementary list to be issued for 28th of March, 2019 can’t be ruled out, which necessitates the presence of the aforesaid members in the court on 28th of March, 2019.