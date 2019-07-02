About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 02, 2019 | M T Rasool

Banyari residents lament lack of basic amenities, seek Guv’s intervention

Bearing burnt of bad roads, lack of bridges, proper drainage, electricity and other basic amenities, people here in Banyari area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district are crying for government attention.
Villagers in Banyari Sharqi, Banyari Garbi, Chrengpora, Lekpora, Jadalpora, Paribal, Baskhibal ,Preng and other adjoining clusters live a very archaic life. The area seems to be totally neglected by all successive governments as the development schemes have ground impact across the area.
Water scarcity, sanitation issues, lack of electricity and poor proper internal roads are problems that continue to dodge villagers in the area. While administrative bodies say plans to improve the condition of villages are in the works program, locals say their plight remains largely ignored.
Residents demand good roads, regular water, and electricity supply for which they are waiting from the last several decades.
Aggrieved residents’ alleged that earlier government sanctioned several corers of rupees for development, but most of the funds are used only in urban and semi-urban areas. Elected representatives and district administration show no concern for rural areas like that of Banyari.
Muhammad Rehmatullah an elderly resident of Banyari said that politicians visit villages when the election is just around the corner, full of false promises on the welfare measures they would provide.
Banyari a cluster of four villages falling under the Hajin Township is among the most remote villages of the district where people lack regular water supply or road connectivity, even the government has failed to construct a brigade over the river Jhelum that is separating two parts of the village.
The villages have about 3,000 households and a population of more than 15,000. A thin aluminum wire, propped up by the surrounding trees, brings electricity to the villages, besides villagers used a boat to cross another side of the area.
Locals said that pregnant women are the most distressed. With no proper vehicles, visiting the Government hospital or Primary Health Centers has become a dreaded mission.
They said, every election season, candidates from almost all the parties throng villages of Banyari, asking for votes.
All of them promise that if voted to power, they will develop the area. But then, successive governments have chosen to forget these cluster remote villages.
Surrounded by Wular Lake and River Jhelum, Banyari looks like an island of poverty. Most of the villagers live below the poverty line.
When contacted Additional District Development Commissioner Muhammad Yousuf Mir told Rising Kashmir that rural development department is on work to improve the condition of villages in Hajin area especially that of Banyari area
“We have improved the condition of roads, drainage and sanitation in the Banyari village from last one year and more has to be done” Mir said.
“With next one year the condition of whole Banyari cluster will be changed” he said

