Banning Social Media

July 16, 2019 | Shahid Majeed Mir

Is the strategy of internet shutdown and Face book censorship helping in peace and stability?

The rapid growth of “crude form of censorship” in India compelled Reporters Without Borders (RSF) to request New Delhi to overhaul legislation so as to guarantee the universal right to online news and information. The contemporary era which stands on cardinal pillars of Global citizenship and Humanism seems in contradiction with said policy whatsoever the causes may be. The Constitution recognizes the Right to Life and Personal liberty as indispensable to man's progress towards self realization. It upholds the liberty as main goal for the state in India. To a more analytical level the adoption of democracy as way of political and social system espouses upon state to safeguard the trust and obligation of free will of whole citizenry. However these and other such measures like official secrets act, sedition and others are sending red signals along the nook and cranny. The JL Nehru quote to a modified version, that Human beings are a vital organic spirit always alive which deserves suitable changes in social environment for his self realization is passed through a rough terrain. The censorship is in contrast to our ideals in eternity. What may be the possible causes and consequences?

The internet is an artificial world governed by rules unique to human kingdom which fulfils almost all necessary informational purposes for human beings. The political, social, economic and other arenas make so thorough a use of internet and social media that looking backward is a distant possibility. The achievements of internet and its significance are insurmountable and uncountable. It simply revolutionized our theoretical as well as practical way of life. Coming down to social media, coterminous with Face book, Whats App and Twitter, the social relationship underwent a drastic change. The paper relations do bound us to boundaries and peripheries but the social media connections gave us wings to surmount insurmountable and quantify unquantifiable. It's a mirror of society these days. To a deeper level the breakdown of face and book really covers its approach for a changing role. The book almost contains every face of society with varied opinions and beliefs on a set of ideas. The ideal of self regulating and unhindered world where user is the ruler was unraveled with Face book invention. Its list is full of achievements. It stands on principle of Justice which operates beyond distinction of color, caste, Creed, religion, country, ideology, belief etc. Although it has its disadvantages but the advantages are far outweigh. To sum is to say it outlines the social solidarity and social setup of contemporary era. Had the New Zealand shooter not uploaded video, the outrage and subsequent change of mindset wouldn't have been possible.

The gag of state on this artificial world is largely defended on law and order basis. The horrific trend of this scenario is state of J&K where almost each day passes with insight of gag order from administration in any part at least for some time. The report in this manner holds "the Indian authorities are currently disconnecting the Internet at a rate of ten times a month, each time depriving an average of several hundred thousand people of all online information. “According to the Software Freedom Law Centre, the statement said, this was 61st time that the Internet was cut somewhere in India since the start of 2019 and the 45th time in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. This was two-fold record; India disconnects the Internet more than any other country by far, and the frequency of the cuts continued to soar in the first half of 2019. Hussain Sajwani once quoted that "Success comes in many ways. Only you can define what success means to you". The security scenario of whole country is far from satisfaction. The state of J&K is witnessing more horrific incidents of media gag by each passing day. The more internet gag continues the more we taking carriage of stability backwards. Is the strategy of internet shutdown and Face book censorship helping in peace and stability? If that would have been case then 2016 was by far sever restrictive period but the subsequent events unfolded the myth. The solution seeking through internet clampdowns which in fact provides vent to the grievances of human beings is a lackadaisical thinking.

The censorship is defeating the purpose of vital organic spirit with each restriction order countered by wave of opposite social boycott motivation in a series of follow ups backfires. The restriction adds insult to injury by infusing idea that we are in a conflict zone. Therefore the purpose of seeking face books help in security rather intensifies the cause leading to insecurity. No doubt the militancy uses social media for mobilization and communication but the innovation needs innovative counter strategy where snake dies but stick survives the shot. The mere internet gag makes the image of state more maligned in eyes of people. Are we drilling seeds of a mammoth anti state agitation? Simmering discontent is visible. On the other hand it lays an imaginary but sharp dividing line of discrimination in the mentality of people.

The trend of shutting the internet is itself contradictory. The connotation of quote "Before you act see where did you stand” is snow white clear in this policy. We stand on Cross road of peace and war where internet which serves cause of liberty and individuality becomes culprit. The dispute needs resolution not cover up of futile strategies. The modern era is guided by epitome of freedom and democracy where individual is ‘be all and end all’ of society. The report of RSF and the prevailing circumstances in this matter call upon Govt to initiate socially centered reforms in education and political sphere rather than leaving individuals virtually crippled. It's better to utilize social media as a tool to measure the mood of public and frame policies accordingly.

mirshahid363@gmail.com