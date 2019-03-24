Banning JKLF doesn’t augur well in democratic setup: CPI (M)

March 24, 2019 | Agencies

Terming banning of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) by the Centre as undemocratic, senior CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami on Sunday said that the move does not augur well in a democratic setup and is politically motivated.



“Everyone has a right to dissent in democratic system. Bans and prohibitions don’t augur well in a democratic setup. Exclusion of the voices of dissent is against the spirit of a democratic polity,” Tarigami said.

In a statement theparty also said that banning organisations has been done in the past and it has yielded nothing except aggravating the anger and we have apprehensions that it is going to do the same again this time. We hope the Center will review its decision of banning some organisations in J&K soon.