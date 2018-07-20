Banning Islamic, news channels unacceptable: TeH

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, July 19:
Tehreek-e-Huriyat (TeH) chairman Mohammad Ashraf Sehraie Thursday lashed out at government for banning Islamic and news channels.
He said the freedom of press has been considered the fourth pillar of democracy across the world, “but the way Indian intelligentsia is banning these Islamic and news channels expose their claim once again that they are the largest democracy in the world”.
Sehraie said: “It's unacceptable to us the way they are banning Islamic and news channels and it will be taken as waging war on freedom of press as well as freedom of religion.”
Tehreek-e-Huriyat chairman Mohammad Ashraf Sehraie demanded immediate revocation of this “dictatorial order”.