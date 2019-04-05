Banning civilian traffic dictatorial: Mirwaiz

April 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Chairman, Hurriyat Conference (M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Thursday termed the banning of civilian traffic movement on highway twice in a week as “dictatorial move”—alleging “it would cause great distress to the people.

Mirwaiz in a tweet said that the government should withdraw such an order and stop punishing people of Kashmir.

“Another anti people dictatorial move of the government to close the national highway for two days which will cause great distress to people. Government should withdraw this diktat and stop punishing people of Kashmir,” Mirwaiz tweeted. (KNS)