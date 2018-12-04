Banned drugs use rising among JK youth: Study

Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Dec 03:
The use of anabolic steroids, the banned drugs, is rising among the youth, especially males in Jammu Kashmir, an independent study revealed.
The study ‘Prevalence of Health Supplement Use and Anabolic Steroid Abuse’ among athletes was conducted by doctors of GMC Srinagar independently.
They studied young adults who were frequent to the gymnasiums.
“A total of 214 young adults were studied, both men and women all over the State. The mean age of participants was 26. The prevalence of health supplement use was 38 percent, which mainly included protein based supplements. The prevalence of androgenic anabolic steroid use was 7.1 percent,” the study reads.
The study has been conducted by three doctors: Dr Khawar Khan, Dr Rabbanie Tariq and Dr Najeeb Rasool.
“The use of such dangerous drugs is rising,” Dr Khan said.
The study said out of the total participants 38 percent had been taking or had taken health supplements and 67 percent of them had used or were using only protein-based supplements like whey protein, while 25 percent used a combination of protein and creatine.
“Among the participants studied, 8.4 percent had used drugs other than natural supplements. Out of the total participants, 7.1 percent mostly males had used anabolic steroids, while the 1.3 percent accepted use of diuretics, amphetamine and thyroid hormones for weight loss,” the study notes.
All of these participants were males and most of them were regular gym visitors for more than a year.
“Among the subjects who had used anabolic steroids, 50 percent were planning to use them again in future. 46.7 percent of the anabolic steroid abusers had further used LH/FSH analogues for regaining the normal testosterone axis after the use of anabolic steroids,” the study reveals.
Dr Khan told Rising Kashmir that the uncontrolled and unsupervised use of anabolic steroids can predispose a patient to stroke, heart attack, renal failure and impotence.
“It can lead to aggressive behaviour. Even though not physical, the addition of steroids is worse than narcotics. Most of steroid users, cocktail various performance-enhancing drugs and supplements making them susceptible to various disorders, including sudden death,” he said.
A banned drug user, wishing not to be named, said he started using anabolic steroids when he was 24.
“Now I am 29. I read about their use. I study outside India and I could easily procure them. Initially, I used injections that used to be painful, very painful,” he said.
The abuser said after coming to Kashmir, he was shocked to see how these drugs were available in the Valley adding there were better and wider options.
“Most of those who have titles in various bodybuilding competitions use them. It is just a passion. The steroids change the way you think, they make you more aggressive,” he said.
The researchers noted that the use of anabolic steroids and health supplements by young adults had been increasing over the last few decades adding that health risks associated makes it necessary to study the patterns and prevalence of such behaviour.
“There is a high prevalence of health supplement use among athletes in the State while the prevalence of steroid abuse was also considerable among the young adults,” the study notes in its conclusion.
It has suggested that there is an urgent need for education of the youth about the potential risks of indulging in such behaviour adding that with the advancement of social media and entertainment industry, there had been increase among youngsters aspiring for a fit and muscular body.
According to researchers, the number of youngsters visiting gymnasiums, in order to change the way they look had considerably increased over the last few decades.
“These individuals visit gyms mainly for aerobics to lose weight, or for resistance training to gain muscles. Their workouts usually contain isometric and isotonic,” they said.
However, at times, the study said when youngsters do not find change as expected, they use various supplements and drugs, mostly health supplements and Androgenic Anabolic Steroids (AAS).
Reacting to the study results, a doctor at GMC said it had been seen that many youngsters were steroid users and were taking illegal drugs.
“How do these youth acquire the drugs?” he said. “These are harmful to health even if used with the supervision of a doctor. This could be one of the reasons why strokes among young are rising in Kashmir.”
The doctor said there is also a significant risk for the development of cataract.
“Even skin diseases like acne can occur due to the intake of steroids,” he said.
mansoorpeer@risingkashmir.com