About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 16, 2019 | (PTI)

Banks meet, no word on funding yet, board to meet

Jet Airways' survival remained under serious threat after its lenders Monday deferred a much-anticipated decision to provide emergency funds to the carrier following a marathon meeting, even as its pilots' union appealed to the lenders and the prime minister to save the airline.
Jet Airways chief executive Vinay Dube in an internal communication has said the lenders could not decide on the emergency funding and that the board of the airline will meet Tuesday to take a call on the future.
Jet Airways has only seven planes, including six turbo propelled ones used for shorter hauls, flying at present, way below its peak of 123 planes in December.
"As you are aware, we have been working with the lenders to secure interim funding for our operations. The interim funding has not been forthcoming thus far, and as a result we have extended cancellation of international operations until April 18.
"The current status of our engagement with the lenders and other related matters shall be placed before the board tomorrow morning, where the management will seek guidance from the board on the next steps forward. We will keep you updated on all critical developments," Dube said in a mail.
Jet Airways pilots' union, the National Aviators Guild had Sunday deferred a decision to strike from Monday saying that it wanted to give more time to the airline ahead of the lenders' meeting here.
On March 25, the airline's board had approved 'the debt resolution plan', under which SBI-led consortium would provide an emergency loan of Rs 1,500 crore and in turn acquire majority stake, following which founder chairman Naresh Goyal and wife Anita would leave the airline and pare his stake to around 25 percent.
But banks have disbursed only under Rs 300 crore in small tranches, citing procedural delays. This left the airline cancelling hundreds of flights as the airline failed to pay the lease rentals.
"Necessary support to facilitate the (Jet Airways resolution) process is being extended by the banks in the consortium. Cooperation by and support from all the other stakeholders will be the key to the success of the process," a statement from the lead lender SBI said.
It, however, was silent on whether the pilots' immediate demand to release the proposed Rs 1,500 crore is being disbursed.
The bank said it is acting on behalf of others in the consortium. On the bid process, it said a prospective bidder will be shortlisted shortly by its i-banking arm SBI Caps.
However, the pilots were clearly disappointed.
"We were expecting some cash support at Monday's meeting but the lenders have told the airline that they are not going to provide any funds for now...We are disappointed," said a source in the pilots' union.
"If funds don't come by tomorrow, we apprehend that the airline will not sustain any longer," he said, adding much will depend on the outcome of the Tuesday board meeting.
Earlier in the day, the airline's pilot union along with engineers and cabin crew members assembled at its headquarters to show their solidarity over salary delays.
The airline's pilots along with engineers and senior staff were last paid for December 2018. This apart, the airline has also defaulted on the March salary of other categories of employees as well.
"We would like to appeal SBI to release Rs 1,500 crore funds to help the airline continue operations. We also appeal Prime Minister Narendra Modi to save 20,000 odd jobs at theairline," NAG vice-president Asim Valiani told reporters at the airline's headquarters here. PTI

Latest News

Complaint against Mehbooba over

Complaint against Mehbooba over 'seditious' tweet

Apr 15 | Press Trust of India
BJP’s divisive agenda will face humiliating defeat in J&K: Akhtar

BJP’s divisive agenda will face humiliating defeat in J&K: Akhtar

Apr 15 | Rising Kashmir News
Husband, wife among five family members injured in gas cylinder blast

Husband, wife among five family members injured in gas cylinder blast

Apr 15 | Agencies
Naeem Geelani summoned again by NIA

Naeem Geelani summoned again by NIA

Apr 15 | Rising Kashmir News
If my family wanted to break India, there would have been no India: Fa ...

If my family wanted to break India, there would have been no India: Fa ...

Apr 15 | Press Trust of India
Gurdeep Singh of Tral releases debut Kashmiri album

Gurdeep Singh of Tral releases debut Kashmiri album 'Panun Kashmir'

Apr 15 | Javid Sofi
CPI (M) appeals people to vote against ‘communal’ govt, offers support ...

CPI (M) appeals people to vote against ‘communal’ govt, offers support ...

Apr 15 | Rising Kashmir
Mobile internet services restored, curfew relaxed for three hours in K ...

Mobile internet services restored, curfew relaxed for three hours in K ...

Apr 15 | Press Trust of India
Traffic suspended on Srinagar-Jammu highway due to landslide

Traffic suspended on Srinagar-Jammu highway due to landslide

Apr 15 | Agencies
China develops world

China develops world's first armed amphibious drone boat: Report

Apr 15 | Press Trust of India
Stones hurled at Mehbooba

Stones hurled at Mehbooba's motorcade in Anantnag district

Apr 15 | Press Trust of India
IMF likely to delay bailout package to Pakistan

IMF likely to delay bailout package to Pakistan

Apr 15 | Press Trust of India
BJP creating fear psychosis among voters to win polls: Mehbooba

BJP creating fear psychosis among voters to win polls: Mehbooba

Apr 15 | Agencies
Govt assigns additional charges to 4 officers

Govt assigns additional charges to 4 officers

Apr 15 | RK Online Desk
Ganderbal-Sonmarg road opens for traffic

Ganderbal-Sonmarg road opens for traffic

Apr 15 | Umar Raina
India-Pak troops trade heavy fire along LoC in Rajouri

India-Pak troops trade heavy fire along LoC in Rajouri

Apr 15 | RK Online Desk
Army man dies of cardiac arrest in Poonch

Army man dies of cardiac arrest in Poonch

Apr 15 | RK Online Desk
Forces launch CASO at Kulgam village

Forces launch CASO at Kulgam village

Apr 15 | RK Online Desk
Rockets kill 11 in Syria

Rockets kill 11 in Syria's Aleppo: State media

Apr 15 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 16, 2019 | (PTI)

Banks meet, no word on funding yet, board to meet

              

Jet Airways' survival remained under serious threat after its lenders Monday deferred a much-anticipated decision to provide emergency funds to the carrier following a marathon meeting, even as its pilots' union appealed to the lenders and the prime minister to save the airline.
Jet Airways chief executive Vinay Dube in an internal communication has said the lenders could not decide on the emergency funding and that the board of the airline will meet Tuesday to take a call on the future.
Jet Airways has only seven planes, including six turbo propelled ones used for shorter hauls, flying at present, way below its peak of 123 planes in December.
"As you are aware, we have been working with the lenders to secure interim funding for our operations. The interim funding has not been forthcoming thus far, and as a result we have extended cancellation of international operations until April 18.
"The current status of our engagement with the lenders and other related matters shall be placed before the board tomorrow morning, where the management will seek guidance from the board on the next steps forward. We will keep you updated on all critical developments," Dube said in a mail.
Jet Airways pilots' union, the National Aviators Guild had Sunday deferred a decision to strike from Monday saying that it wanted to give more time to the airline ahead of the lenders' meeting here.
On March 25, the airline's board had approved 'the debt resolution plan', under which SBI-led consortium would provide an emergency loan of Rs 1,500 crore and in turn acquire majority stake, following which founder chairman Naresh Goyal and wife Anita would leave the airline and pare his stake to around 25 percent.
But banks have disbursed only under Rs 300 crore in small tranches, citing procedural delays. This left the airline cancelling hundreds of flights as the airline failed to pay the lease rentals.
"Necessary support to facilitate the (Jet Airways resolution) process is being extended by the banks in the consortium. Cooperation by and support from all the other stakeholders will be the key to the success of the process," a statement from the lead lender SBI said.
It, however, was silent on whether the pilots' immediate demand to release the proposed Rs 1,500 crore is being disbursed.
The bank said it is acting on behalf of others in the consortium. On the bid process, it said a prospective bidder will be shortlisted shortly by its i-banking arm SBI Caps.
However, the pilots were clearly disappointed.
"We were expecting some cash support at Monday's meeting but the lenders have told the airline that they are not going to provide any funds for now...We are disappointed," said a source in the pilots' union.
"If funds don't come by tomorrow, we apprehend that the airline will not sustain any longer," he said, adding much will depend on the outcome of the Tuesday board meeting.
Earlier in the day, the airline's pilot union along with engineers and cabin crew members assembled at its headquarters to show their solidarity over salary delays.
The airline's pilots along with engineers and senior staff were last paid for December 2018. This apart, the airline has also defaulted on the March salary of other categories of employees as well.
"We would like to appeal SBI to release Rs 1,500 crore funds to help the airline continue operations. We also appeal Prime Minister Narendra Modi to save 20,000 odd jobs at theairline," NAG vice-president Asim Valiani told reporters at the airline's headquarters here. PTI

News From Rising Kashmir

;