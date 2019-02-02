Banks disburse 923 Cr, achieve 91% annual target

Rising Kashmir NewsBudgam:
The Bankers committee meeting of Block Budgam and Soibugh of District Budgam was held on Friday at conference Hall Jammu & Kashmir Bank Budgam.
The meeting was chaired by Lead District Manager Budgam Aijaz Ahmadin presence of convener BLBC Block Development officer, Budgam Bilal Ahmad. The meeting was also attended by officials from various Banks as well as line Departments of the concerned Blocks.
Lead District Manager (LDM) Aijaz Ahmad took systematic review of various of Government sponsored schemes and area development schemes operational in the district like NRLM, wherein 371 bank linkages have already been done under various doses.
As a flagship initiative of NRLM in district Budgam and Chadoora 291 SHGs have been formed against a target of 130 SHGs.
Block Project Manager, Nadeem Sami was appreciated for his efforts by the Lead District Manager.
In PMEGP (DIC/KVIB/KVIC) district has not only achieved the target but surpassed and has disbursed 578 cases during the Financial Year 2018-19.
Various schemes of National Urban Development Mission viz a viz HFA, SEP-I and SEP-G have surpassed their targets in district Budgam and the efficient role played by the banks and line department in sponsoring and sanctioned has been lauded by the Lead District Manager and the Block Development Officer Budgam.
The district has also surpassed the targets set under Annual Credit Plan for various agricultural schemes launched by the government.
FlCC Budgam with the support of LDM office Budgam have conducted more than 200 financial literacy camps in various unbanked and remote areas of the district. The district is on developmental path as per the district administration as well as State Level Bankers Committee plan.
Lead District Manager emphasized the forum about various area development schemes like Diary Enterpreneurship Development Scheme and Joint Liability Group scheme wherein district Budgam has tremendous potential in the same and needs to be tapped.
LDM acknowledged the forum that the need of the hour is to work in cohesion for the benefit of the people which are dependent on our hand holding, advice, assistance and guidance, so that the upliftment and social economic scene of every village, Block gets changed into developmental progress & prosperity.
It is pertinent to mention that district Budgam has achieved 91% of annual target accounting disbursement of 923.51crores via-vis target of 1019.74 crore, out of 923.51crore J& K Bank alone has disbursed 822.59 crore via-vis target of 758.75crore for 3 quarters of financial year 2018-2019.,thus registering a percentage achievement of 108% and was appreciated by BDO Budgam.
Block Development Officer, Bilal requested LDM and Banks for every possible support in Aadhar Seeding, MGNAREGA and FPO. He stressed upon the banks and line department to show prompt and proactive approach in sponsoring and sanctioning of various government sponsored schemes.He offered every possible support from his office to the banks and departments.
To end the meeting, Vote of thanks was presented by the Director Rural Self Employment and Training Institute.