Banking System: An Instrument for rural development

In rural areas, most of the account holders does not even know the technology developed in the banking sector
Azad Ahmad Wani
Wealth is created as an outcome and best use of human effort. Human effort comprises of the passive one and active one. It is actually the human effort that justifies the Walter leaf’s Statement of ‘banks create credit out of thin air’.
The banks, or more specifically, the financiers who conceive rural development, sketch it in all its detail, mobilize the material and human resources for the project and benefit by the integrated development of the command area of its operation.
The characteristics of banking are awareness, vision, thorough (micro-level) planning drive, enthusiasm and translation of the plan to reality.
A good banker is one who is capable of inspiring confidence in people, to win the trust of common masses and has the ability to motivate them to work with him in fulfilling the socio-economic goals set up by him.
In other words, a good banker has to be excellent, progressive and leader of people. Let I sum-up the role of Banks in following passages.
As the banks are storehouses of resources to accelerate the process of progress—it contribute the exact direction or lead for rural developments.
Banks play a catalytic role in developing infrastructure, transfer of technology and know-how guidance and above all education of the rural people of varied target groups by providing loans on low interests’ rates.
Governments, central or state—both has assigned a pivotal role to the banking system in developing the village or rural economy. In the sphere of credit the major thrust of government’s policy has been ensuring availability of credit to all classes of rural borrowers, especially those belonging to weaker sections, on terms better than the usurious rates charged by village lenders.
Though, banks have played decisive role in terms of taking those programmes which provide employment to rural labour or people, but due to short span of time it is difficult for banks to achieve this objective.
The rapid growth in rural labour force hits our mind that it is necessary to find employment opportunities for at least a major portion of them in non-agricultural sector.
Howexactly the banks can play their role in this process of employment generation is a major concern. It is here that banks can play much vital role in coming decade and so.
It is also true that the rural economy is mostly agricultural one, banks emphasis their strong concentration towards agriculture and its allied sectors.
Banks are involving or engaged themselves deeply in the formulation of credit plans for rural development.
There has been no proposal or development project in which banks have not been directly involved. If we see any kind of skill development or other rural development programmes either TRYSEM, RLEGP, SEP UP IRDP, or POP, banks are always in the front position.
These financial intuitions are not only giving loans for purchase of tractors, seeds or for digging of wells, but as well as becoming active members in bringing fresh technology to the farmers and in educating them.
In fact, it is only because of banks that the rural economy is reaching out to the latest advances. The day is not far off when the face of villages will be changed beyond recognition in terms of development. In that respect, the major share of the credit would certainly belong to the banking sector.
There is no doubt that banks have contributed a lot in rural development. The apex organization for agriculture, NABARD, regulates the flow of credit, monitors growth of agriculture, small-scale industries, cottage and village industries, handicrafts and other rural crafts.
On the other hand, regional rural banks also work to meet the credit requirements of weaker sections and small entrepreneurs of the rural population. A lot has been done by the banks for the above classes of people residing in rural areas.
The major advantage of the banking system is ATM which provide debit and withdraw the cash amount in 24/7 manners.
The greatest impact made by the banking sector in rural areas is as follows:
- Wealth to farmers
- Wealth to education system
- Wealth to business people
- Retail banking
However, there is problem of awareness in rural areas. In the present set-up there are many rural areas where the people does not know about the schemes launched by the government.
Banking sector is the best deliver channel to make the awareness of schemes to educated and uneducated people in these areas.
In rural area most of the account holders or people have normal saving account, who does not even know the technology developed in the banking sector through mobile banking, ATM, credit card loan facilities, net banking etc.
This needs to be take care of by organizing different programmes in rural areas so that people will become aware about the long benefit of baking sector.
There should be awareness campaigns about, business loans, net banking, credit card facilities, Home loans, mobile banking, personal loans, loans, making calls to customers, giving the booklet which covers the banking facilities etc.
We can say that the banks have to play a dominant and useful role in promoting economic development bymobilising the financial resources of the community and by making them flow into the desired channels.
However, we must not forget what Felix Rohatyn once said, “At its core, banking is not simply about profit, but about personal relationships”.
Author is a Research Scholar at Department of Economics, Aligarh Muslim University
waniazad555@gmail.com