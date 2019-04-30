About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 30, 2019 | Agencies

Banker allegedly died of drug overdose in Poonch

A banker has died allegedly due to drug overdose in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

"A body of around 30-year-old man was found lying unconscious inside a car on Monday near district hospital," police here said on Tuesday.

They said that some passersby noticed it and informed the police following which he was shifted to the hospital but was declared as brought dead.

