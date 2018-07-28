Bank robbery attempt foiled in Kulgam: Police

Rifle snatched from bank guard in Shopian
Shafat MirKulgam / Shopian, July 27:
An attempt by armed gunmen to loot a J&K Bank branch in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district was foiled while unknown gunmen decamped with a rifle of a security guard from a bank in Shopian.
“Some gunmen tried to force their entry inside J&K bank branch at Mohanpora area of Kulgam in the afternoon with an intention to rob the bank. However the security guards tried to stop them, leading to a scuffle between the armed assailants and the guards. During this scuffle, weapons went off. Two bank guards and a customer were injured. The injured were taken to District Hospital Kulgam,” said a police official.
Medical Superintendent District Hospital Kulgam said they received two injured one of whom was a bank guard.
“Both of them had bullet injuries. The bank guard, who had a bullet injury in thigh, was referred to Bone and Joint hospital, Srinagar for specialised treatment,” he said.
A police spokesman FIR No. 125/2018 u/s 13,1618,19,38,39 UA(P) Act, 7/27 IA act, 393 RPC has been registered in Police Station Kulgam and investigation taken up.
The injured were identified as Ashiq Hussain Itoo son of Ghulm Ahmad Itoo R/o Mohandpura Kulgam and bank guards Mohammad Ashraf Pinjwa son of Jode Ali R/o Brari Angan Tehsil Shangas Anantnag and Siraj Ahmad Bhat son of Abdul Majeed Bhat R/o Vessu-Batpura Kulgam.
In another incident, some unidentified gunmen disarmed a security guard posted in a bank in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.
“Some unknown men appeared in Shopian town in the afternoon and disarmed security guard of J&K Kashmir Bank main branch and fled away with his 12 bore rifle,” a police official said.
After the incident, forces launched combing and search operation in the area to track down the attackers.