Bank NPAs: A disease that needs immediate cure

Aadil Rehman
In contemporary world, banks form the backbone of an economy. The strong banking system reflects the strength of an economy. Banks act as a medium channelizing the savings of the people in to productive investments. They facilitate the movement of money from fund surplus sources to fund scarce sources.
Over the past few decades, banks have emerged as a strong component of the economies having their say in almost all the fields like international trade, taxation, tourism, agriculture, manufacturing and so on.
Almost every transaction now-a-days is routed through bank. This all has resulted in the positive growth and good performance by the economies in general and that of banks in particular.
But, these days the performance of banks in India is in question, the cause of which is particularly attributed to the growing Non-Performing Assets (NPAs).
A Non-Performing Asset (NPA) is a loan or advance for which the principal or interest payment remained overdue for a period of 90 days.
Banks advance loans to individuals and corporates only with the purpose to earn an interest income which in turn can be used to pay for the deposits that are already held by them.
But while advancing any loan to any party, the banks expect its regular serviceability in terms of interest and also the timely payment towards the principal amount.
What has been observed and what in reality the banks now-a-days are experiencing, a good number of customers accounting for a large amount of total advances are not performing as per the terms arrived at while signing the loan contract.
This leads to piling up of huge amounts of advances which remain unserviceable over a period of time and so are treated as non-performing assets, negatively impacting the performance and growth prospects of the banks.
India as an emerging economy is having one of the world’s largest network of banks scattered all over the geographical peripheries of the country depicting its vast and diverse customer base.
Any negative tumble to the banking sector is bound to invite troubles to the whole economy. The Indian Banks are encountering a major challenge on account of NPAs.
The recent ‘Financial Stability Report (FSR)’, released in June 2018, by Reserve Bank of India paints a grim picture of Indian Banking sector and questions its overall performance, for the guiding principle “less NPAs more stability” is somewhat the banking sector is currently craving for.
The FSR clearly highlights the concerns pertaining to the increased stress in the banking sector and attributes the same to the rising gross non-performing advances (GNPA) ratio.
The RBI has clearly highlighted the fact that Gross NPAs of Public Sector Banks under Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) will increase from 21.0 percent in March 2018 to 22.3 percent by March 2019, thus implying that PSBs will have to toil very hard to deal with mounting NPAs.
About the Scheduled Commercial Banks, the report has projected the increase in GNPA ratio from 11.6 percent in March 2018 to 12.2 percent by March 2019 and unfortunately this will be the highest level of bad debt in almost two decades for these banks.
Moreover, during the same period the Capital to Risk Weighted Assets ratio is expected to come down from 13.5 percent to 12.8 percent.
In the recent past, banks particularly in the Public sector have struggled on account of many frauds that negated the operating efficiency of the industry culminating into low profitability and increased provisioning.
This fact also been pointed out in central bank report in the light of scam unearthed at a Punjab National Bank branch this year.
Also the management of NPAs results in heavy costs to the banks in terms of time, opportunity returns, personnel and other related resources, thus becoming a strong impediment to their overall performance.
Although, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) 2016 is to some extent going to ease the problems for banks by resolving the stressed assets in time-bound manner, yet a lot needs to be done. The provisions concerning advances to corporates and other enterprises need to be reviewed.
Given the situation the banks are currently in; there is significant need of recapitalization on part of the government so that the industry is immediately brought back on track wherefrom the banks will tread the new path of persistent growth and success.
Author is an Assistant Professor, Commerce, Government Degree College, Tral
aadil.rehman168@gmail.com