About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Bank guard shot at, injured

Published at January 29, 2019 12:14 AM 0Comment(s)183views


Bank guard shot at, injured

Rising Kashmir News

Tral, Jan 28:

A security guard of a bank was critically injured in Tral town of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday after he was shot at by someone unknown gunmen.
Police identified the injured as Tariq Ahmad Wani of Reshipora Tral.
Police said Tariq was walking home when he came under fire near a water storage tank.
“He received a fire arm injury in the abdomen and was shifted to a Srinagar hospital in a critical condition," he said. “The area has been cordoned.”
Tariq is said to be an ex-Army personnel.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top