Bank guard shot at, injured

Rising Kashmir NewsTral, Jan 28:
A security guard of a bank was critically injured in Tral town of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday after he was shot at by someone unknown gunmen.
Police identified the injured as Tariq Ahmad Wani of Reshipora Tral.
Police said Tariq was walking home when he came under fire near a water storage tank.
“He received a fire arm injury in the abdomen and was shifted to a Srinagar hospital in a critical condition," he said. “The area has been cordoned.”
Tariq is said to be an ex-Army personnel.